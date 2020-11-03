Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Surface Oncology worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $861,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 1,055,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. Wedbush started coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

