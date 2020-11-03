Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $134,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

