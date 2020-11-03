Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $147,000 in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. GreenSky Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $879.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSKY. Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.