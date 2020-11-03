Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 333,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 159.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 256,055 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 19.2% in the second quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,787,832.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock worth $25,924,842. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

