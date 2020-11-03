Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,069,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 167,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 46.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,469,190 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the second quarter worth about $9,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 171,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,979,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 350,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $453.44 million, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

