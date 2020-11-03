Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 678,981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 229,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,884 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,939,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,683,201 shares of company stock worth $102,481,688 over the last quarter.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $51.57.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

