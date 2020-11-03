Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Textainer Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,547,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textainer Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

TGH stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

