Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,025,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 476.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRRX. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Chardan Capital began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $355.02 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.87. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

