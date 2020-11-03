Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $595.76 million, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.