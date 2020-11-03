Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,890 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,890 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $496,662.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,917.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $377.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.