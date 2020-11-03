Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $146,000 Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUE opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

