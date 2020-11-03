Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

LLNW opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $101,672.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 36,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $209,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,098 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

