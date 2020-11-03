Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 663.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 90.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $588.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Krall purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

