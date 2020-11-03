Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 35.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tenable by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 204,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 651,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $185,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,776 shares in the company, valued at $185,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $8,370,929 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

TENB stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

