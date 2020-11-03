Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. Corning makes up about 1.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

