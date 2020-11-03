Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

