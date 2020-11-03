Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

