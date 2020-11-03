Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Price Target Cut to GBX 390 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Peel Hunt raised Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 398.57 ($5.21).

Get Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) alerts:

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.17. Countryside Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($7.11).

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.