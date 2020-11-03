Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Credit Suisse Group to an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 871,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 216,263 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

