Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $1,950.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,850.00.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,626.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,522.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,472.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.