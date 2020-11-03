Credit Suisse Group Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.12 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Schneider National by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

