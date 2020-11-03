Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the LED producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cree's fiscal first quarter results reflect weak demand and headwinds from lower utilization in materials business. Further, strength witnessed in power applications, RF (radio frequency) devices, reviving automotive sector, and gains from 5G transition failed to offset the decline in revenues. Reduction in factory efficiency on account of safety measures weighed on margins. Morever, the company provided bleak guidance for fiscal second quarter. However, business synergies from partnership with Arrow Electronics, and incremental adoption of SiC products in new applications, hold promise. Also, divestiture of Cree's LED Products business unit to SMART Global is projected to aid Cree support the industry’s transition from silicon to silicon carbide (SiC). Notably, shares of Cree have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Cree alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CREE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of CREE opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $121,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,044 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 314,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,941,000 after buying an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,092,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Cree by 12.5% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after buying an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cree (CREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.