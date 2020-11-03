Critical Review: Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) versus Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Vertiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.46 $1.16 million N/A N/A Vertiv N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 348.20

Vertiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Vertiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16% Vertiv N/A 29.53% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Vertiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertiv 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vertiv has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Vertiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Summary

Vertiv beats Espey Mfg. & Electronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. The company also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. It serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing these products and their related systems. It serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

