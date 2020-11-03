Critical Review: KE (NYSE:BEKE) & Newmark Group (NYSE:NMRK)

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KE and Newmark Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Newmark Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

KE currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.50%. Newmark Group has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 21.90%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than KE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KE and Newmark Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group $2.22 billion 0.39 $117.31 million $1.62 2.99

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Newmark Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Newmark Group 3.98% 37.00% 9.31%

Summary

Newmark Group beats KE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 12, 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 430 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

