Critical Review: Taseko Mines (TGB) & Its Competitors

Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Taseko Mines to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

8.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taseko Mines and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines Competitors 736 2824 2628 95 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 22.32%. Given Taseko Mines’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines -19.41% -17.35% -5.61% Taseko Mines Competitors -17.86% -13.13% -1.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taseko Mines and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $249.40 million -$40.23 million -4.32 Taseko Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.78

Taseko Mines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines’ competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines competitors beat Taseko Mines on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.