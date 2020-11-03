Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.06–0.02 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ($0.06)-($0.02) EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $294.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.