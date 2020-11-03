CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $522.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

