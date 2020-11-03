Crown Capital Partners (CRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.81 million.

Crown Capital Partners has a 12-month low of C$7.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.90.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

