CryoLife (CRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CryoLife stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 1.37. CryoLife has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.87.

CRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CryoLife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CryoLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, VP John E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

