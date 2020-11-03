Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cryoport from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

CYRX opened at $41.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.