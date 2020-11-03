Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of CMI opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $231.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.