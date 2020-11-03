Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.