Cutera (CUTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cutera stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

