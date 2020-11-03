CV Sciences (CVSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect CV Sciences to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 66.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. On average, analysts expect CV Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.95 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CV Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.98.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

