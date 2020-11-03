CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

