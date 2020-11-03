CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,664 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in CVS Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 54,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 39,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

