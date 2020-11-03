CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of CYBE opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

