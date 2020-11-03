CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 177.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

