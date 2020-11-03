Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

CTSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.