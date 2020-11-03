DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alerus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

