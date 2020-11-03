Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Innovent Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of IVBXF stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58. Innovent Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About Innovent Bio

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

