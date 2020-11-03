Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:SBMFF opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

