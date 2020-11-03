Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub lowered Daseke from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.34. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

