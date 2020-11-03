Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given “Buy” Rating at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Daseke from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.34.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Daseke had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 47.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Daseke by 167.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.