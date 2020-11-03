DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.30. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 849.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 655,189 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

