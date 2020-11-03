DHI Group (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHI Group stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

