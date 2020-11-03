Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 853,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

