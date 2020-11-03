DigitalBits Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $264,346.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00474843 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003174 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01178471 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,419,924 tokens.

The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits' official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

