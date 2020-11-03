Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ opened at $376.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.13 and a 200-day moving average of $388.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.01 and a 52-week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

