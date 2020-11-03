Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

